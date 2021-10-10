Skip to content
Photos: The windy conditions for final day of Balloon Fiesta didn’t stop visitors from having a great morning
Balloon Fiesta Photo Galleries
by:
Johnny Nash
Posted:
Oct 10, 2021 / 10:31 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 10, 2021 / 10:31 AM MDT
Sunrise for day 9 of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Day 9 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
First display of Balloon Fiesta closing day. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Behind the scenes on closing day of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Big Sky inflating over the New Mexico sky for closing day of Balloon Fiesta. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Prepping the basket on day 9 of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Balloon Fiesta Day 9. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Closing day Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
The crowd flocks to the static display on Balloon Fiesta day 9. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Smokey’s final inflation for Balloon fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Clouds rolling through Balloon Fiesta Park day 9. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Mini balloons take flight on day 9 of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Closing day at Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Closing day at Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
The NM Living crew looking across the field of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Several balloons went up for static display on the closing morning of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
T-Rex sighting at Balloon Fiesta Park day 9. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Closing day of Balloon Fiesta 2021. (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
