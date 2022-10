ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Rain, clouds, and a breeze welcomed Balloon Fiesta visitors on Saturday morning. The weather yielded a yellow flag which, in turn, canceled mass ascension.

Most pilots drove away with their balloon setups once the cancelation was announced. However, a few stayed behind to give the crowd a peek at what the festival is all about. Photos of the static displays and crowd can be seen below.

A slot machine shape made during the morning drone show.

The numbers ’25’ seen during the morning drone show.

A crew member is demonstrating how hot air is produced in the balloon.

Planes take flight over the festival.

A balloon lays on its side during inflation.

The Isleta Resort and Casino hot air balloon sits as a crowd watches the display.

A pumpkin balloon floats above the crowd for a static display.

The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network hot air balloon is inflating in this photo.

A balloon lays on its side during inflation.

This photo shows one of the first flames to inflate the Rio Grande Down Syndrom Network balloon.

The Rio Grande Down Syndrom Network hot air balloon held a static display Saturday morning.

A balloon is inflating as its neighbor balloon sits nearby.

A decorated van parked at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Flames are being shot from a balloon basket.