PHOTOS: Perfect Sunday for Day 2 of the 2021 Balloon Fiesta

[1] Businesses near Balloon Fiesta hope for a busy week The first weekend of the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is complete and businesses are already seeing an impact. Business owners near Balloon Fiesta are welcoming visitors from around the world to their doors. La Reforma Brewery near San Mateo and Alameda say they saw a spike in business. However, Piñon Coffee House says they're actually seeing lower numbers this year. Staff says a huge reason for that could be because they used back their opening by five hours to 11 a.m. to avoid some of the traffic headaches that can come with Balloon Fiesta.

[2] Tesuque Casino shuts down due to cyber attack A New Mexico casino will soon be opening its doors again after they were the victim of a cyber-attack last month. The Tesuque Casino says it shut down on September 25 after discovering the attack. They say they are investigating their cyber security defenses. The casino has not given a reopening date and has not said if anyone's personal information was compromised in the attack.