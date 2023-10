ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloons filled the sky for the second day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Crowds gathered as the skies filled with many balloons, guests also got to enjoy a chainsaw carving exhibit and a car show.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will continue through the 15.

Military cars at the ‘Fiesta of Wheels Car Show’ (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A view from above (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

The chainsaw carving exhibit (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Balloons flying away from the Balloon Fiesta Park (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A Zebra giving the thumbs up to pilots (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A crew member working (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A special shape is gearing up to fly (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Old school style cars at the ‘Fiesta of Wheels Car Show’ (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A guest taking photos at the balloon fiesta (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

An officer on his bicycle patrolling the fiesta grounds (Auriella Ortiz Distro Producer)

The Fiesta blimp in the sky (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

The ‘Creamland Cow’ has taken flight, a rare sight (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A monster flying away (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

The paw of a special shape balloon (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

An egg shaped balloon gets ready to take flight (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A balloon inflates as others take off (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Crowds wander as the balloons take off (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Crews hard at work getting a balloon ready (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A close up of a balloon (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A flat balloon getting ready to be launch (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Crowds taking photos as the balloons fly the sky (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Side view of a balloon (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

The ‘balloon of the day’ taking off into the Albuquerque sky (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A unique car at the ‘Fiesta of Wheels Car Show’ (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A glowing balloon (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

A balloon inflating (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

Dawn Patrol taking off (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

The New Mexico flag during the drone show (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)

The morning drone show featuring “Fiesta” (Auriella Ortiz | Distro Producer)