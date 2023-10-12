ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although the skies were mostly clear, predicted winds prevented balloons from flying on Day 6 of Balloon Fiesta. A static display was still available for visitors.

Dawn Patrol shapes up for Day 6 | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Flames go up at the end of the Anthem | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Three Bees | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Two pups and a dino | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Airabelle is being inflated | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Airabelle floats above a crowd | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
This balloon is right twice a day! | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
An armadillo sheriff looks over a crowd | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Tweety and Sylvester | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Tweety Bird up close | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Tons of shapes inflate side-by-side | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Meow Wolf’s ballon | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
An angry-looking bee | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A stork and a dino! | Digital Producer Laila Freeman

Story continues below:

A happy dog hovers over the crowd | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A silly balloon | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Vroom, vroom! | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A large lighthouse | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A flame ignites below the balloon | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A big, smiling clown | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A balloon resembling Clocksworth | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Shapes line up | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
An assortment of ballons | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Day 6 | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Day 6 | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
A special creature | Digital Producer Laila Freeman
Some special shapes | Digital Producer Laila Freeman