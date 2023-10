ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening day of the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta got off to a great start with a clear, blue sky and a successful mass ascension. The first balloons lifted off at around 7:15 a.m., and the park started to clear out just before 10 a.m.

Several of this year’s new special shapes made an appearance alongside many long-time favorites. The fiesta will continue for eight more days, with the last day on Sunday, October 15.

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)

Opening day of the 51st annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta | Audrey Claire Davis (KRQE Digital Producer)