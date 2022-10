ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After some rain, the green flag was finally raised Tuesday at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Shortly after 7 a.m., the weather outlook improved, and balloonists quickly took advantage. View the photo gallery below of Day 4 of Balloon Fiesta.

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)

Balloon Fiesta Day 4, October 4, 2022. (Scott Brown | KRQE Digital Content Producer)