Special shapes once again filled the sky on Day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the green flag was raised on Friday morning, special shapes took off on day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta.

Dawn Patrol inflates on day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

Special shapes once again filled the sky on Day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta. Special performers were featured as well. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

Special shapes once again filled the sky on Day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta. Special performers were featured as well. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)