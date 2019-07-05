Park & Ride at Balloon Fiesta aims to give visitors a stress-free experience

It is the city’s premiere event, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta draws thousands of people into the Duke City, offering magical views of this world-famous gathering. With the Fiesta coming up, Transportation Manager Dennis Christiansen explains that there will be several changes to Park & Ride areas at the park this year.

Park & Ride offers a stress-free ride to Balloon Fiesta Park and this year, it will feature changes including more queuing and buses at the Coronado and Cottonwood locations. Additional changes have also come to the Intel and Hoffmantown Park & Ride locations to get more riders to the Fiesta faster.

To increase bus cycle times, Christiansen says park officials reconfigured bus areas at the park and at Park & Ride locations getting more visitors on and off buses faster and more efficiently. The University of New Mexico’s Department of Civil Engineering helped out with the task and even conducted a traffic study on behalf of Balloon Fiesta Park.

Park & Ride prices remain the same this year despite the new changes. Prices are currently $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 for children with prices increasing closer to the Fiesta at $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for children. Kids five-years-old and younger are free.

This year, there will be no “on site” Park & Ride tickets sold. All tickets must be purchased either online or at the Balloon Fiesta Gift Shop.

