Park and Ride proves to be successful for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes to the Park and Ride system that takes visitors from locations across Albuquerque to Balloon Fiesta Park seemed to go off without a hitch this morning.

This year, the city limited the number of bus tickets sold to help avoid overcrowding and to eliminate the risk of people not getting a ride. In years past, thousands of people were left waiting in mall parking lots, far form the balloons.

“I thought it was fantastic. We got on at Coronado, the wait wasn’t bad. We got through security without any problems whatsoever, got on the bus, nice ride,” said Ellen Ainge of Albuquerque.

People wanting to get a lift using Park and Ride for the remainder of Balloon Fiesta will need to buy their tickets online in advance.