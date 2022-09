ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The events during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta aren’t limited to the balloon field – the whole city will be buzzing with activity. Old Town Albuquerque will be featuring a wide variety of live music options between September 30 and October 9.

The music will be happening from noon to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Old Town gazebo. View the schedule below.

Friday, September 30

12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Mariachi Amigos de Nuevo Mexico (Mariachi)

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Felix Y Los Gatos (Blues/New Mexican)

Saturday, October 1

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Divino (New Mexican)

1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Santero Market Awards

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Tenampa (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (Traditional Mexican Folk Dance)

Sunday, October 2

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – National Institute of Flamenco (Flamenco Dance)

1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Antonio Luis y su Proyecto Cumbion (New Mexican Traditional)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Fiesta Mexicana (Traditional Mexicna Folk Dance)

Monday, October 3

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – El Brujo Trio (Acoustic Nuevo Flamenco)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Tenampa (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (Traditional Mexican Folk Dance)

Tuesday, October 4

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Nathaniel Krantz (Country)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Amigos de Nuevo Mexico (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (Traditional Mexican Folk Dance)

Wednesday, October 5

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Levi Platero (Blues)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Tenampa (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (Traditional Mexican Folk Dance)

Thursday, October 6

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – El Brujo Trio (Acoustic Nuevo Flamenco)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Amigos de Nuevo Mexico (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Terra Trio (Latin Jazz)

Friday, October 7

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Lone Piñon (New Mexican Traditional)

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Mariachi Tenampa (Mariachi)

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Baila! Baila! (Traditional Mexican Folk Dance)

Saturday, October 8

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Sun and Fire (Traditional Dance from Jemez Pueblo)

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Sol de la Noche (New Mexican)

1:40 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Sun and Fire (Traditional Dance from Jemez Pueblo)

2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Divino (New Mexican)

3:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Sun and Fire (Traditional Dance from Jemez Pueblo)

Sunday, October 9