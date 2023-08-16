ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has released the Official Balloon Fiesta Serigraph Poster for its 2023, 51st annual event. This year’s serigraph poster was painted by Kevin A. Short.

Kevin A. Short’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta official 2023 serigraph poster for the 51st annual event | Courtesy of Kevin A. Short and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

About the Artist

Short is an internationally recognized painter and printmaker who has numerous connections to the Balloon Fiesta. The artist’s mother, Gail Short, was a board member of the fiesta for five years and was the first female president of the organization in 1984. Short’s whole family got heavily involved in the Balloon Fiesta after moving to Albuquerque, and Kevin A. Short became one of the youngest pilots to fly in the fiesta.

Short trained in oil painting, studying at the University of New Mexico, Pepperdine University, and the Art Center College of Design. In a job at the AERCO Balloon Port, Short worked with ballooning pioneer Bob Ruppenthal to design the AERCO logo and construct the first of the series of “Fiesta” balloons.

Short has his work in many notable institutions, including the Irvine and Hilbert Museums; he is best known for his landscapes of the southwest and Pacific coast.

Kevin A. Short signing the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta official 2023 serigraph poster for the 51st annual event | Courtesy of Kevin A. Short and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

About the 2023 Poster

Short’s 2023 Balloon Fiesta poster highlights features of Albuquerque, including the Rio Grande and the Sandia Mountains, in a scene of balloons floating over the city. The artwork will be available for purchase in person at the Balloon Fiesta Gift Shop, from vendors during this year’s event, and online at this link.

This year’s fiesta will take place from October 7 to 15. For the full schedule of events, click here.