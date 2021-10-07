NMSP Tag Your Tots program offers peace of mind at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police Lieutenant Mark Soriano reminds parents with children to head to the Tag Your Tots booth while visiting the Balloon Fiesta to ensure their child’s safety. A common feature at local events, the booth which is located at the NMSP Mobile Command Center, provides children with a wristband that has a number that links back to their parent’s contact information in case the child gets lost during the festivities.

This year, Lt. Soriano explains the department moved from writing down parents’ contact information to using a computer system. He reminds the community that the program isn’t just for children and can be used for any loved one.

NMSP asks that parents also take a picture of their children while at the booth so they can have an accurate photo of them that day in case they get lost. Authorities encourage family members to talk to plan ahead of time in case a loved one gets lost at the event.

NMSP recommends parents tell their children to look for law enforcement officers and to ask for help. For additional information, call NMSP in Albuquerque at 841-9256 and ask to speak with the community engagement officers.