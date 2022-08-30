ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials announced a new VIP experience for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New Sky Boxes, custom-fitted shipping containers, are available for this year’s event.
Sky Box includes:
- Admission to the event
- (7) premium parking passes
- Access to luxury restrooms
- Access to the Fiesta Sky Box patio and upper deck
- Host bar (3 drink max per guest) and non-alcoholic drinks
- Specialty individual Grazing Boxes
The boxes will be located near the launch field. Each box can hold up to 20 guests and cost $5,000 per session. The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta runs from October 1 to October 9.