ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials announced a new VIP experience for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New Sky Boxes, custom-fitted shipping containers, are available for this year’s event.

Sky Box includes:

Admission to the event

(7) premium parking passes

Access to luxury restrooms

Access to the Fiesta Sky Box patio and upper deck

Host bar (3 drink max per guest) and non-alcoholic drinks

Specialty individual Grazing Boxes

The boxes will be located near the launch field. Each box can hold up to 20 guests and cost $5,000 per session. The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta runs from October 1 to October 9.