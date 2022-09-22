ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the City of Albuquerque is showing off new equipment that’s helping fix up a prime route to Balloon Fiesta Park. Albuquerque Parks and Recreation officials are expected to demonstrate the new equipment at a news conference this morning.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.

In a brief news release, a city spokesperson said the newer trail repair equipment has “dramatically improved maintenance and repair” of the city’s paved, multi-use pathways. Some of the most popular pathways include the North Diversion Channel Trail and the Paseo del Bosque.

The North Diversion Channel Trail stretches north to south, starting near the University of New Mexico North Golf Course, continuing up north to Balloon Fiesta Park. According to the city, crews have been using the new equipment as of recent to repair hundreds of cracks along that paved pathway.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will add more information to this post when it become available.