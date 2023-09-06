ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its special shape balloons for the upcoming 2023 fiesta. This year’s event will include 12 new shapes, adding up to 107 special shapes in total.

The 51st annual Balloon Fiesta will take place from October 7 to 15. The new special shapes are as follows:

  • Baby T-Rex – United States
  • Bella the Bulldog – United Kingdom
  • Coocko Mag – Brazil
  • Dyno – United Kingdom
  • First in Flight – United States
  • Jota Balloon – Brazil
  • Lulu – United States
  • Magic Luna – Brazil
  • Milkyway – United States
  • Pico – United Kingdom
  • Seabed – Brazil
  • Vampirella – Belgium
Baby T-Rex balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Baby T-Rex balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Bella the Bulldog | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Bella the Bulldog | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Coocko Mag balloon. Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
Coocko Mag balloon. Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
Dyno balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Dyno balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
First in Flight balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
First in Flight balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
Jota Balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
Lulu | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Lulu | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Magic Luna balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Magic Luna balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Milkyway balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Milkyway balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Pico balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Pico balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Seabed | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
Seabed | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
Vampierlla | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Vampirella | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

Alongside the new special shapes will be many favorites: Darth Vader, Airabelle, Tom Cat, and many others. This year’s Special Shape Rodeo is October 12 and October 13. For a full list of 2023’s Special Shape Rodeo balloons, click here.