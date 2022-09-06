ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world.

Some of the new faces at this year’s Balloon Fiesta include an alien, a screwdriver, a toy car, a flying bus, and a flying saucer. It will also feature familiar favorites including, Pigasus, Darth Vader and Airabelle. The Special Shape Rodeo in the morning and Glowdeo in the evening will be Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 7. A full list of special shape balloons can be found here.

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta runs from October 1 through the 9. For information on ticket packages and to purchase tickets visit https://balloonfiesta.com/Purchase-Tickets