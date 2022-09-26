ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection.

The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make it faster and safer while leaving the event. There were concerns it wouldn’t be completed in time, but it got done as well as within budget. “We actually got it done for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta,” said Director of Municipal Development, Pat Montoya. “We’re quite excited about it; it’s going to make life easier in the mornings for all the visitors to exit the park.”

The new on-ramp will also provide direct access to several businesses in the area.