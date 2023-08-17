ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Experts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this year as the annular solar eclipse passes over New Mexico on Oct. 14.

NASA said experts will be at the festival Oct. 12-15 to talk about how NASA studies the sun and uses that information to understand its impact on Earth, throughout the solar system and beyond. A total of 80,000 solar eclipse viewing glasses will also be given to guests at the festivals. The partial eclipse will begin at 9:13 a.m. Annularity will begin at 10:34 a.m., and the eclipse will reach its maximum at 10:35 a.m.

(Using observations from different NASA missions, this map shows where the Moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. The map was developed by NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) in collaboration with the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio. Courtesy: Credits: NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

NASA will also have a live broadcast from Albuquerque during the eclipse. NASA experts from around the country will be on the broadcast to explain the science behind the eclipse.

Visit Albuquerque’s CEO and President, Tania Armenta, said they have been promoting both the Balloon Fiesta and the annular solar eclipse to hopefully attract more visitors to the city. “You can take part in the eclipse and then go see some of our other science and technology amenities as well. It’s a perfect opportunity for people to experience Albuquerque,” said Armenta.

A special balloon glow will take place at the Balloon Fiesta during the solar eclipse.