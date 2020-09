ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is expected to announce on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. how the city is planning to bring hot air balloons back to the skies as the Balloon Fiesta has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The meeting will discuss plans on holding hot air balloon launches and glows throughout the month of October. The city says they want to do this so New Mexico families have the opportunity to enjoy hot air balloons this fall.

