Magazine cover to feature Balloon Fiesta photo contest winner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is one of the most photographed events in the world. Balloon Fiesta kicks off this Saturday, and local photographers will have a new opportunity to get their pictures featured in a magazine.

It’s impossible to go to the Balloon Fiesta without snapping a picture, or one hundred. The breathtaking views are a photographer’s dream.

Now, Albuquerque the Magazine is giving photographers, both amateur and professional, an opportunity that may help them get the creative juices flowing.

The winner of the contest will have their photo featured on the cover of next year’s Balloon Fiesta edition.

“We’re Albuquerque the Magazine and we’ve never had a great cover with a balloon on it, so we decided after 15 years it’s about time to rectify that,” Taylor Hood said.

The editor of the magazine says this is a unique opportunity for photographers to get their name out there while promoting a special local event.

So whether you just take pictures for your Instagram feed, or you do it professionally, you may want to take a little more time when you’re snapping your pictures this year.

You can start submitting pictures this week. The deadline is January 31.