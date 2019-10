ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local STEM students are helping keep the Balloon Fiesta clean.

During the event, you will see students from the Albuquerque Institute for Math and Science collecting the recycling and servicing the bins. The City of Albuquerque awarded them a $4,000 grant for the students to attend two annual conferences.

The students will learn more about local and national problems and conduct research to find possible solutions.