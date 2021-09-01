“Lift Your Spirits” to be held on last Saturday of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new event at Balloon Fiesta will feature some of the best cocktails across the metro. The City Department of Arts and Culture has partnered with the New Mexico Distillers Guild for ‘Lift Your Spirits.”
Story continues below:
- Business: Locals accuse bar’s dress code of racial discrimination; business responds
- KRQE Investigates: The cyber-nightmare on Copper Avenue
- Crime: Man with history of getting caught in stolen cars arrested again
- Education: PED affirms suspension of Los Lunas School Board
- Trending: New Mexican wins $1 million Powerball prize
Ten distilleries will be mixing signature cocktails during the event outside the Balloon Museum. This is happening on the second Saturday of Balloon Fiesta from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be live music, a perfect view of the balloon glow and food trucks.