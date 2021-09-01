“Lift Your Spirits” to be held on last Saturday of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new event at Balloon Fiesta will feature some of the best cocktails across the metro. The City Department of Arts and Culture has partnered with the New Mexico Distillers Guild for ‘Lift Your Spirits.”

Ten distilleries will be mixing signature cocktails during the event outside the Balloon Museum. This is happening on the second Saturday of Balloon Fiesta from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be live music, a perfect view of the balloon glow and food trucks.