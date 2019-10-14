Last day of Balloon Fiesta includes farewell mass ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s finally time to say goodbye as the 48th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ended with a picture-perfect day and a final mass ascension that went off without a hitch.

This year’s guests had the opportunity to see more than 580 hot air balloons scattered through the Albuquerque skyline over the nine-day event.

Organizers said some changes were made this year, like adding metal detectors as you enter the grounds and some differences in how they operated the Park and Ride. They admit there were some hiccups along the way, but they didn’t get into what the specific issues were.

Even with a foggy start to Balloon Fiesta, a couple rough landings on Monday, and cancelling Thursday night’s session because of wind, organizers said it was a success.

One guest we spoke with said it was an experience of a lifetime. “One of my friends said she can sit in her home and it’s warm and see it from there,” said Cyenthia Freeman. “I said it’s an experience, it is not something you watch on TV, you get down here and you put yourself into it.”

Organizers said they appreciate everyone who made it out this year. They said it will take at least a week before they release how many people attended the event.

Officials said next year’s event is scheduled for October 3 through October 11.