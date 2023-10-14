ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag is flying for Day 8 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The annular solar eclipse is set to begin at 9:13 a.m. and concludes at 12:09 p.m.

KRQE Meteorologist Joshua Redwine says that high clouds are moving across the state Saturday, however, the skies should be clear during the eclipse. Once the moon moves in front of the sun, there will be a special eclipse balloon glow, which will happen between 10:20 and 10:50 a.m. “We’re going to have about 75 balloons take center stage. They’re going to do their flight, they’ll come back. They’ll set up their balloons. And for the first time ever, we’re going to have a glow during the morning hours,” said Executive Director of Balloon Fiesta Sam Parks.

NASA said experts will be at the festival until October 15 to talk about how NASA studies the sun and uses that information to understand its impact on Earth, throughout the solar system and beyond. A total of 80,000 solar eclipse viewing glasses will also be given to guests at the festivals. The partial eclipse will begin at 9:13 a.m. Annularity will begin at 10:34 a.m., and the eclipse will reach its maximum at 10:35 a.m.