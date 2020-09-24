Get a ‘Taste of Balloon Fiesta’ with concession, product specials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Albuquerque residents learned they will still get to see some of their favorite balloons take to the skies, even with the Balloon Fiesta canceled. But what about the concessions?

In partnership with Yelp, the Balloon Fiesta is announcing “Yelp’s Taste of Balloon Fiesta”. Select Fiesta concessions like Hello Deli, Toadland, City Star Jerk, and World Park Maps will be holding in-person or online specials and will be giving away collectible Balloon Fiesta merchandise as a bonus.

The event is from October 3 through October 11. For additional information on the event, visit Balloon Fiesta’s website.

Related Coverage: