Friday Morning at Balloon Fiesta: Navigator responsibilities, ‘Tag Your Tots’ program, guests at Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local guests joined KRQE This Morning’s special coverage on Friday morning. Nathan Strong describes what it’s like to be a Balloon Fiesta navigator and how they offer help to guests.

New Mexico State Police Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh explains she’s been with the force for 16-years and the importance of the ‘Tag Your Tots’ program. Deputy Chief Huynh says they typically tag around 2,400 children at Fiesta and about 6 to 10 children do get lost.

Amanda Molina with Balloon Fiesta media relations explains the event brings many visitors to the Land of Enchantment including a Russian crew, bloggers, writers, and filmmakers. This is also the first year for vendor road to include a haunted house.