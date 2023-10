ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The France-2 team has taken the crown in the 66th annual Gordon Bennett FAI World Long Distance Gas Balloon Championship.

France-2 outlasted the Germany-1 team, both teams traveled over 1,500 miles and touched down in North Carolina Wednesday morning. Teams competing in the competition launched from Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday evening. Teams from all over the world compete to see who can travel the furthest, non-stop from the launch site.