ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final mass ascension for the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is currently on hold. Weather hasn’t been a huge factor for this year’s fiesta as pilots saw a near-perfect fly schedule for the 2023 session.

According to this morning’s pilot briefing, officials are going to observe Sunday morning’s weather and see if they can fly later in the morning. Official reports say strong winds aloft at the surface. There is a candlestick glow set for 7:00 a.m. with the National Anthem.