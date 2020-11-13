‘Fixer Upper’ host writes children’s book inspired by Balloon Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A host of the hit HGTV series ‘Fixer Upper’ has written a children’s book inspired in part by the Balloon Fiesta. Joanna Gaines released a book called ‘The World Needs who you were made to be.’ The story follows a group of kids who build their own hot air balloons and along the way, learning to celebrate each other’s differences. Gaines’ husband and co-host, Chip, grew up in Albuquerque and attended Fiesta as a kid, then later took Joanna and their five kids to experience it.

