Final day of Balloon Fall Fest sees ideal weather conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of bright hot air balloons took flight for the final day of the city’s Balloon Fall Fest on Sunday. The scaled-back event happened in lieu of the 49th Balloon Fiesta, with balloons taking off from parks, and golf courses across Albuquerque.

The pilots who launched Sunday morning say it was perfect balloon weather but missed the usual crowds. “It turned out to be a beautiful forecast. We took off from the west side of the city and made our way over to this beautiful Fiesta field, which I wish was a little more full this year, but nonetheless, it was a great flight. Beautiful flight over the city,” said Brad Rice of the Rainbow Ryders. “It’s a bitter-sweet moment.”

KRQE News 13 crews caught up with an out-of-state tourist who says he was happy to get a taste of Balloon Fiesta. He hopes to see it next year.

