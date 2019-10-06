Fiesta Fun offers daily entertainment in between balloon events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s making sure there’s plenty to do for Balloon Fiesta visitors in between balloon glows.

Over the course of the fiesta, the city’s cultural services is hosting daily “Fiesta Fun” events full of music and dancing. It’s also free to the public.

The city says it’s a great way for visitors to see what Albuquerque is all about. “We have entertainment from 12 to four, which highlights music here in Albuquerque. It’s free entertainment for the public,” said Archuleta. “People love the mariachis, and they love the Spanish dancers.”

Fiesta Fun runs through October 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

