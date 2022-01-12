ExxonMobil announced as Balloon Fiesta sponsor for next three years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announced that ExxonMobil will be the event’s presenting sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024). According to its website, ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers.

“The ExxonMobil team has been a great supporter of our event since 2019, and we are delighted to have them join us in a larger role as the presenting sponsor for our 50th and beyond,” said Al Tetreault, President of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta board of directors in a statement posted on the Balloon Fiesta’s website. “Their employees live and work here and this sponsorship of the state’s largest tourism event demonstrates their commitment to New Mexico and its rich traditions.”

According to the Balloon Fiesta’s website, ExxonMobil has been a sponsor of the event since 2019.

The following are more numbers from the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: