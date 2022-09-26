ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner which typically means festivities all around. Some familiar sounds might be heard out at Fiesta Park.

Entourage Jazz has performed at Balloon Fiesta since 2016. They first started as a hospitality sponsor before working their way to playing for the balloon glow in the evenings.

They said it’s a privilege to get to play for the 50th anniversary.

“It’s so much an honor to be there at the 50th. Last year, at the end of last year, I thought, ‘oh my gosh, I pray that we can be part of the 50th.’ And they actually asked us when we were leaving last year to be part of the 50th. Very, very much an honor,” said Band Leader Emerson Corley.

