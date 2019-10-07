Documentary featuring balloonist Richard Abruzzo premieres in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new documentary highlighting a legendary local balloonist makes its Albuquerque debut Monday night. Wind Riders follows Richard Abruzzo and his co-pilot during a harrowing gas balloon race.

Abruzzo later died in a crash off the coast of Italy. Earlier this year, his wife Nancy told KRQE News 13 she’s thrilled to see her husband live on through the film.

“I find great comfort in knowing that my children had a father that lived a passionate life and lived a life most of us never get to live,” Nancy Abruzzo said.

Wind Riders premieres at the KiMo Theatre at 7 p.m. with showings at the Baloon Museum Friday through Sunday.