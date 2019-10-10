Couple gets engaged during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a windy day at Balloon Fiesta and unfortunately the four-day streak of successful lift-off came to an end. However, for one couple, it was definitely one to remember.

“It was her first Balloon Fiesta and I wanted to make sure it was a special one and what better time than something she’s never done. Make it a special one,” said Austin Norris.

The happy couple got engaged on Thursday and they weren’t going to let a little wind get them down. Norris’ no fiance says she was shocked when he popped the question.

They say because Balloon Fiesta is such a big tradition in New Mexico, it was a perfect place to create this special memory.