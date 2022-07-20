ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Monday July 25, construction is scheduled to begin on a project to improve safety and access to southbound I-25 from Balloon Fiesta Park. The project will move the Roy Ave, and Tramway Rd. on-ramp south to the intersection of Pasadena Ave. and southbound I-25 frontage road.

Officials say the project will be done in three different phases and is expected to be complete before the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta begins on October 1. The new improvements are expected to give better access to southbound I-25 for anyone leaving Balloon Fiesta Park.

Phase 1 is scheduled to last through late August. During this phase of construction, the existing southbound on-ramp will be closed. While this ramp is closed, people can take the southbound I-25 frontage road to south of Alameda Blvd. to access southbound I-25. During construction, southbound frontage road will be down to one lane. Balloon Fiesta Parkway, Pasadena Ave., Venice Ave. and Beverly Hills Ave. will be open at the frontage road.

The second phase of the project is scheduled to last through mid-September. During this phase Pasadena Ave. at the southbound frontage road will be closed for around two weeks. The third phase of the project is scheduled to last for about one week and will include final cleanup and road surfacing.

The project will include new pavement, a new concrete wall barrier, permanent signing and drainage improvements. Officials warn people to expect delays when driving in the area during construction.

Tickets for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are available for purchase. This year is Balloon Fiesta’s 50th event and will be October 1-9. Besides general admission and park & ride, tickets for the Gondola Club, Chaser’s Club, Glamping, Concierge Program and Music Fiesta will be available.