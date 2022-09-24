ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a yearly event that happens the week before Ballon Fiesta, and it’s probably not one you think too much about. It’s known as the “Annual Metro Cleanup.”

The Solid Waste Department had more than 200 volunteers at Balloon Fiesta Park to get ready for one of the most photographed events in the world. The waste department wasn’t the only group working to help make the city beautiful, however. More than 30 neighborhood associations helped with the pickup.

“We’re sending our trucks. We’re sending some of our staff to go and pick all of that up. Just ’cause we want to give the city a good cleaning right before company comes, and everybody’s coming for the 50th Balloon Fiesta,” said Director of Solid Waste Matthew Whelan.

The city is encouraging anyone to help keep Albuquerque beautiful by picking up trash if you spot it. The department said they’re also planning a cleanup that’ll take place after the famous hot-air balloon event.