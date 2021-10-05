City to host Family Fun Night during Special Shapes Glowdeo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a free family fun night at Balloon Fiesta Park on Thursday. Families can watch the balloons light up during the Special Shapes Glowdeo on the back lawn of the Balloon Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will also be a food and coffee trucks and live music. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/balloonmuseum/events/free-family-fun-night.