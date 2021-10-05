City to host Family Fun Night during Special Shapes Glowdeo

Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a free family fun night at Balloon Fiesta Park on Thursday. Families can watch the balloons light up during the Special Shapes Glowdeo on the back lawn of the Balloon Museum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Story continues below:

There will also be a food and coffee trucks and live music. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/balloonmuseum/events/free-family-fun-night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES