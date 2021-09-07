City to host ‘Company’s Comin’ neighborhood cleanup ahead of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner and the City of Albuquerque wants to look its best. The Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste departments are hosting the annual cleanup on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and they are inviting community members to get involved.
The city will supply the trash bags and gloves and pick up all the trash collected, for free. Neighborhood groups need to register by Friday, Sept. 17. For more information or to register, visit keepalbuquerquebeautiful.com/events/companys-comin.