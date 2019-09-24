City of Albuquerque looks to buy up balloon landing spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the city is looking to snap up a big chunk of land that’s also a popular landing spot for balloonists. The parcel of land near Second Street and Alameda will cost $2.5 million.

The city says as landing spaces continue to be lost through development, Balloon Fiesta is having to reduce the size of the mass ascensions and purchases like this are necessary to protect Albuquerque’s biggest event.

Some people in Albuquerque wouldn’t mind having one of these lands in their backyard.

“I would definitely… It would be great to have them land this close,” Tom Schilz said.

Tom Schilz lives in the Rancho Mirage Condos next to Vista Del Norte Park off Osuna. He and others say the fields and land in it are the perfect location for a balloon landing.

“It would be a great place right here, this soccer field,” he said.

“There is a wide-open grass landing area next to the playground, kids could come play here while watching the balloons. There could be food trucks alongside for people to eat and everything,” Joseph Fjedal said.

That’s exactly what the city was going for when it spent almost $4 million to buy the 22 acres and turn it into a park that doubles as a landing site.

The city of Albuquerque says it’s looking to acquire more landing zones for balloons. Mayor Tim Keller says they are asking city council to sign off on funding for the 15 acres behind the Old Murphy’s Mule Barn on Second Street north of Alameda, just a half-mile from Balloon Fiesta Park.

“Gives us a nice piece that is again, close to the field so when there is winds, they need to drop down fast,” Mayor Keller said.

The price tag is $2.5 million, and it’s easy to see why those North Valley landing spots are disappearing. KRQE News 13 found dozens of plots of land for sale for development, including one on Kabrico Court near Osuna.

It even shows balloons landing in the empty lots as a draw for buyers — something that would stop happening if those lots are sold.

“If you take up the land and you put a house there, you take away a landing spot for at least two balloons that could have landed there,” Fjedal said.

So what would the city do with this land the rest of the year? The hope is to turn it into a park, like the one over on Osuna.

The city would use the lodgers’ tax fund to pay for the property. That money is generally used to promote tourism in the city.