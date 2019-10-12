Skip to content
PHOTOS: Chilly Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park
Balloon Fiesta
by:
Allison Keys
Posted:
Oct 12, 2019 / 10:11 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2019 / 11:51 AM MDT
Dawn Patrol inflates before taking off at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Dawn Patrol inflates before taking off at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)Dawn Patrol inflates before taking off at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Dawn Patrol inflates before taking off at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Dawn Patrol takes off at Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
A hot air balloon is tethered at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Balloonists ignite their candles following the National Anthem at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Balloons before Mass Ascension at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
A balloon inflates ahead of Mass Ascension at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
A balloon floats overhead at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Balloons are seen during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Balloons are seen during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Balloons take off during the Mass Ascension at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Balloons take off during the Mass Ascension at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Hot air balloons fly overhead at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
The Bimbo balloon is seen at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
A mariachi band performs at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Wood carvers display their creations at the Carvers Marketplace at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
Visitors watch as officials set up ahead of Music Fiesta at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday, October 12, 2019. (KRQE Digital Allison Keys)
