Celebrate ‘The Best of Balloon Fiesta’, ‘Balloon Fall Fest’, and activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Even though there will not be a Balloon Fiesta this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Mexicans will still see some balloons decorate the Albuquerque sky.

We enjoy bringing the sights and sounds of the biggest event in New Mexico every year and as you may know, there is no Balloon Fiesta this year because of the coronavirus pandemic however we did not want to let Balloon Fiesta go in 2020. For nine days this year, we are providing The Best of the International Balloon Fiesta, editing together each of the last three years, jumping around to give you the best shots from the ground and the sky. Sit back and enjoy the Balloon Fiesta.

Watch the full 45 minute show, commercial free, each morning on KRQE.com or the KRQE News App Saturday October 3 – Sunday October 11 starting at 8:00 a.m. And sign-up for KRQE News App Push Alerts.

Balloon Fall Fest

This year, the city of Albuquerque will be hosting Balloon Fall Fest in lieu of the 49th Balloon Fiesta. No spectators will be allowed at the launch locations to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Balloons will also be widely spaced and crews will be limited to five people.

Balloons will launch @ 7:30 a.m.

Dates

Saturday October 3

Sunday October 4

Wednesday October 7

Saturday October 10

Sunday October 11

Locations

“AR Balloon Fest” App

A new app still wants to bring the magic of Fiesta to New Mexicans and beyond. The phone app uses augmented reality technology to experience hot air balloons wherever you are. “When you open up the app, you’ll be able to launch your own custom balloon. It’ll join an armada of balloons above and from there, you’ll be able to take pictures of your friends and share them on social media.”

Get a ‘Taste of Balloon Fiesta’ deals

In partnership with Yelp, the Balloon Fiesta is announcing “Yelp’s Taste of Balloon Fiesta” with concessions and deals. Select Fiesta concessions like Hello Deli, Toadland, City Star Jerk, and World Park Maps will be holding in-person or online specials and will be giving away collectible Balloon Fiesta merchandise as a bonus.

The event is from October 3 through October 11.

Even though the pandemic has shut down New Mexico’s biggest event, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, people can still get their 2020 Fiesta collectibles. There are some items that have the 2020 Balloon Fiesta logo on them, but they’re also releasing limited-edition merchandise to highlight the unusual times we are in.

You can buy online your typical Fiesta items like 2020 T-shirts, mugs, patches and even the official poster series featuring the Looney Tunes characters. There are now two new Balloon Fiesta ‘Siesta’ edition pins. One of those two limited edition pins will be colorful, the other will be gold and Fiesta will only sell 200 of them. Watch each day for your chance to learn more about new products and discounts on items.

