ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back at it again for Balloon Fiesta, Canteen Brewhouse will be hosting its popular “Bikes, Balloons and Beers” social events, encouraging an alternative form of transportation to the 50th Fiesta. The biking event offers bike riders a place to relax ahead of riding, as a group, up the North Diversion Trail to Balloon Fiesta Park.

This year, Canteen Brewhouse is partnering with Free-To-Roam Ebiking, who are hosting “Glow Ride” to Fiesta on the mornings of October 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9. The “Glow Ride,” according to Free-To-Roam Ebikes Owner Sue Gautsch is like a lit-up “roaming rave party.”

For the event, Canteen Brewhouse is inviting people to park in their parking lot as early as 5 a.m. Cyclists will then leave as a group around 5:30 a.m. for the roughly 30 minute ride to Balloon Fiesta Park. After the Fiesta, cyclists can head back as a group to Canteen Brewhouse around 10 a.m. for a beer, breakfast burritos and live music.

Participants can sign up with Free-To-Roam biking for a package deal for the event. Tickets start at $149 and that include a ticket to Fiesta, e-bike rental, glow and safety lights, a helmet and a burrito from Canteen Brewhouse. There are some rider requirements for Free-To-Roams event package, which can be viewed online.

Canteen Brewhouse is located at 2381 Aztec Rd NE, just down the street from the North Diversion Channel Trail in Albuquerque. Canteen says it will start pouring beers on select mornings at 9 a.m.