Canon drops lawsuit against Balloon Fiesta over 2020 cancelation

Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Canon has dropped its lawsuit against the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The company filed the lawsuit after the 2020 Fiesta was canceled amid the pandemic and organizers announced 2020 sponsorships would roll over to 2021.

However, Canon argued the cancelation was ground to terminate its sponsorship and wanted a refund from Balloon Fiesta to the tune of $250,000. New court filings how Balloon Fiesta and Canon have reached a resolution and both called for the lawsuit to be dismissed. KRQE News 13 is working to learn the details of the agreement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES