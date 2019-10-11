Canceled Glowdeo doesn’t dampen spirits at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wind speeds higher than 20 miles an hour kept pilots from inflating at Thursday night’s Glowdeo at Balloon Fiesta Park, but spectators still had plenty to see.

Bundled up, and ready to explore, hundreds of guests poured through the gates to check out the attractions. Vendors said despite the cold weather, people were still in good spirits, and little kids marveled as gusts of wind carried their kites through the air.

Zebra crews say while cancellations are always disappointing, they make for a great opportunity to meet the pilots and learn more about ballooning. They say balloonists are often too busy to talk with spectators when successful events do happen and encouraged families to go out and get their questions about the sport answered.

Thankfully, the weather is expected to clear up and pilots should be able to fly throughout the weekend.