ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Balloon Fiesta a little more than a month away, the city is inviting everyone in Albuquerque to help the city look its best.

Registration is now open for the annual Company’s Comin’ community cleanup.

People can sign up to help clean up trash and debris around their neighborhoods or join volunteers for a cleanup at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Those who register by September 22 will receive free trash bags and gloves from the city. Solid Waste will pick up the trash they collect.

“Company’s Comin’ highlights the best of Albuqeurque’s community spirit,” said Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Dave Simon. “This cleanup ensures everyone will be met with spaces as vibrant as the skies.”

