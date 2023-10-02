ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is just four days away, and tourists from all over the world will be visiting Albuquerque.

Owl Cafe has been preparing for weeks for then influx of tourists coming into town for the Fiesta.

“We are expecting to increase in the amount of customers. They will start coming Wednesday and on Thursday, they will start to amp up,” said Mary Lucas, manager at Owl Cafe.

The cafe has been getting ready for weeks by ordering more food. Including the famous New Mexican green chile that they use in many dishes.

They have also ordered more takeout supplies. As for the staff, it’s all hands on deck.

“This will be a week of pure craziness, and you’ll lose it a little bit, but by the end of it, you’ll be so happy, but it’s the best time of year. For us, we look forward to it,” said Lucas.

Owl Cafe isn’t the only one looking forward to New Mexico’s biggest week.

The Old Town Emporium said this is a critical time for businesses in Albuquerque’s tourist hotspots.

“For a lot of businesses, it’s the ‘make it or break it’ for them. If it’s not successful [during] Balloon Fiesta, it can be a little tough for people,” said sales representative Cameron Bill.

The Old Town Emporium starts preparing three months in advance by ordering extra shirts, mugs, and more.

Bill said gear featuring balloons is a favorite, and customers also go for anything with aliens.

“Our revenue goes up significantly, and it’s really interesting to see the difference of one month that’s not really busy to one month that is pandemonium,” said Bill.

A welcoming bounce back from a few years ago.

“We are so excited after COVID, we are starting to really see the increase come back, so everyone is really excited for this one,” said Lucas.

Some businesses said they may have extended hours during the Fiesta if business is good.