ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark zoo will not be selling tickets after noon on Wednesday. The zoo will be hosting a private event for balloonists with the Balloon Fiesta.
The park says if visitors are already at the zoo before ticket sales cut off, visitors can stay as long as they want. They say visitors planning on showing up before ticket cut off and staying, should be prepared for increased crowds. The BioPark’s aquarium and botanic garden will have normal hours Wednesday.