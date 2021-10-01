Behind the story: Balloon landing space shrinking across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque welcomes back the first Balloon Fiesta in two years, pilots continue to face issues surrounding where they’ll land their massive aircraft. KRQE News 13’s investigative reporting team took an extensive look at the issue, highlighting key landing zones that have been developed and what potential solutions may help.

Breaking down the issue, Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret and Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra. Watch the video above to view the entire conversation.

Topics discussed include how KRQE analyzed the amount of prime landing space the city has lost and what’s happened since the city produce a report by a task force analyzing the issue. The conversation also includes an extensive look at an interactive map KRQE News 13 created for its analysis.

